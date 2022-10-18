• Charles E. Brewster IV, Livermore Falls, probation hold, Thursday, Oct. 13, in Livermore Falls, Livemore Falls Police Department.
• Elisa N. Robbins, 35, Wilton, four warrants violation of bail, five warrants failure to appear, warrant probation violation, Thursday, Oct. 13, in Jay, Jay Police Department.
• Michael Barnes, 31, Kingfield, two warrants failure to appear, Friday, Oct. 14, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Cameron J. Kokemak, 21, West Gardiner, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Oct. 14, in Franklin County, $100 bail, Maine Warden Service.
• Christopher D. Elliot, 45, Jay, probation hold, Friday, Oct. 14, in Jay, Jay Police Department.
• Danielle Luker, 34, Farmington, criminal trespass, violation condition of release, Sunday, Oct. 16, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Danielle Luker, 34, Farmington, violation condition of release, Sunday, Oct. 16, in Farmington, $2,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Androscoggin County
State police apparently proposed taking over coverage in Turner but never told town officials
-
Auto Racing
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace one race for Las Vegas crash
-
College
College roundup: Field hockey, football players with area ties honored
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photos: Out for a nice hamburger
-
Maine
Jail officer in fatal 2019 wreck told police he knew he was tired before crash