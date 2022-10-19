WILTON — Don’t miss this fall harvest fundraising event where you can purchase hand-crafted ceramic bowls and enjoy warming bowls of delicious soup – all for a great cause. Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too is partnering with Belle Creative Arts Center to host a charity event to support the Wilton Area Food Pantry.

The event will be held at Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too at 843 Rte. 2 in Wilton from 4 to 6 p.m., on Oct. 23.

The bowls were created at a series of recent volunteer workshops hosted by Vera Johnson at Belle Creative Arts Center where artists and non-artists from the local community crafted pinch-pot pottery bowls as a part of the Empty Bowls Project. This is a global grassroots movement by local artists and craftspeople in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food related charities that care for and feed the hungry in their communities. The community response was fantastic, producing 70 bowls – well surpassing Vera’s original goal of 50.

The collection of bowls is as unique and varied as the individuals who crafted them. Some are functional, others artisanal. The styles run from rustic to refined, from practical to whimsical. All are one-of-a-kind and made by people who care about our community. These bowls will be available for purchase, starting at a suggested minimum donation of $25. All proceeds from the event go to the Wilton Area Food Pantry.

Autumn-inspired recipes created by Mary and Don Beane at Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too are sure to delight. Planned varieties of soup include curried apple squash, clam chowder, black bean, ham and pea, sausage kale. The soup buffet will include salad, a bread basket, and iced tea. Other beverages will be available for purchase.

Mark your calendar and be sure to support this important cause. If you are unable to attend the event, donations can be dropped off at Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too.