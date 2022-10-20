Kristen Mitchell, 38, of East Dixfield was injured when the Jeep she was driving and a pickup driven by Katherine Renshaw, 21, of Phillips collided Thursday on Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington. Mitchell received injuries to her left knee and wrist and her right ankle, Farmington Sgt. Jesse Clement said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

FARMINGTON — An East Dixfield woman was injured Thursday when the Jeep she was driving collided with a pickup truck driven by a Phillips woman on Red Schoolhouse Road, at the back entrance to Walmart.

Katherine Renshaw, 21, of Phillips was attempting to exit the driveway to Walmart and did not see a Jeep coming down the hill driven by Kristen Mitchell, 38, of East Dixfield, Sgt. Jesse Clement said.

Mitchell had injuries to her left wrist, left knee and right ankle, he said. She was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Farmington Fire Rescue responded to the crash reported just before 12:30 p.m.

Kristen Mitchell, 38, of East Dixfield was injured when the Jeep she was driving and a pickup driven by Katherine Renshaw, 21, of Phillips collided Thursday on Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington. Mitchell received injuries to her left knee and wrist and her right ankle, Farmington Sgt. Jesse Clement said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

