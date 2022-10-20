FARMINGTON — A meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the municipal building has been canceled.

The meeting was to present information on the proposed firetruck purchase and changes to the town’s Zoning Ordinance that would include definitions and other details relating to homeless shelters. A special Town Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, downstairs in the Community Center to vote on those articles as well as the purchase of property next to the Public Works facility.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Town Manager Christian Waller said the meeting isn’t going to be held.

“It’s a bit complicated,” he said. “Long story short, there isn’t going to be a public hearing.”

Waller said a hearing isn’t required because the vote at the special Town Meeting will not be by secret ballot, a hearing was held on March 10 with the Zoning Board and nothing has changed in the ordinance since then. The only reason a hearing would be needed was if seven days notice hadn’t been given for the special Town Meeting, he added.

