WILTON — The cause of a fire that destroyed a house at 145 Weld Road on Monday will go down as undetermined because of the destruction, Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said Thursday.
Rose Bernard and four children lost their belongings and the home they rented.
Firefighters from several towns responded to the fire that was already fully engulfed in flames when it was reported at 11:40 a.m., near the intersection with Doak Street and near the Town Office.
A state fire investigator reviewed the scene Monday.
Bernard and her children were not home at the time the fire started. She had no rental insurance on belongings, Dunham previously said.
The property is owned by John Studley of Brockton, Massachusetts. The house was insured.
