REGION — New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for November to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money. Classes include single and multi-session classes provided in interactive and self-paced online formats.

The full class schedule with offerings for November 2022 and beyond is accessible at bit.ly/NVMEClasses and include the following:

Manage Your Money

My Money Works: Tuesdays, November 1 – 29, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

Managing Your Money workshops: Wednesdays, November 2 – 16, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. November 2: Budgeting Basics; November 9: Let’s Talk About Credit; November 16: Build Your Savings.

Build Your Career

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, November 1, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed. (Also offered Tuesday, November 1, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, December 6, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.)

Building a Strong Future: Wednesdays, November 2 – 16, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Take steps toward work that aligns with your values and skills while also meeting your needs, such as desired salary and benefits. In three, 90-minute class sessions, you will begin to build your plan for the strong future you envision.

Building Confidence: Tuesdays, November 8 – 22, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Job Search Workshops: Tuesdays, November 8 – 22, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. November 8: Job Search Strategies; November 15: Resume Strategies; November 22: Interview Strategies.

Start a Business

Introduction to Self-Employment: Tuesday, November 1, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Is self-employment the right choice for you? The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, steps needed for start-up, major elements of a business plan, and resources to help you succeed. (Also offered Tuesday, December 6, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.)

Tax Readiness for the Self-Employed: Wednesday, November 30, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Learn how to organize your financial records, understand your tax responsibilities, become familiar with tax forms, and file your taxes with confidence. This workshop is designed for sole-proprietors.

Self-paced classes include:

Grow Your Business Online: Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence and website for your small business. Made possible by Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine. Enroll anytime. Work at your own pace. Complete by December 31.

My Next Career Move: Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Identify high-growth job fields, explore education and training options. Strengthen your resume for a targeted job search. Enroll by November 18. Work at your own pace. Complete by December 31, 2022.

To sign up for any of the above classes, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call 207-621-3440.

