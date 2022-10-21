KINGFIELD — On Friday, November 4 between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., the High Peaks Artisan Guild will be hosting an opening reception for Cynthia-Lin Knowles and Alana Marie Ranney. Join us and spend the evening at the gallery viewing and speaking with the two artists. New works of Cynthia’s paintings, pen and ink drawings, and Alana’s photography will be on display.

The artisans will be showing dramatic colors of nature & wildlife originals in prints & photography. The featured artists both live in Strong, Maine. Alana grew up in Downeast, Maine, and is an award-winning freelance photographer. She was recently published in Yankee Magazine. To learn more about her visit her website at www.afinephoto.com.

Cynthia-Lin was born & raised in the Bahamas. She spent holidays in New England & fell in love with the changing seasons. After attending art college in Connecticut and moving to Maine she has been inspired to draw and paint.

The artists are inspired by the beauty around them: as John Keats said, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever.”

Alana and Cynthia are members of the HPAG, join us as part of Kingfield’s First Friday Artwalk for some light refreshments and discussion with the artists from 5 pm-7:30 pm at Main Street Downtown Kingfield on Friday, Nov. 4th to learn more about the artwalk www.facebook.com/kingfieldartwalk and High Peaks Artisan Guild visit www.hightpeaksartisanguild.com.

