FARMINGTON — The annual Farmington Rotary Window Painting Contest is back! It will be held Friday, October 28. Children sixth grade and under are invited to participate and compete for cash prizes.
Registration will take place in front of the Pierce House on Main Street starting at 3 p.m. Window locations are assigned by grade. Painting will take place between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m.
Each contestant is responsible for the following for each child participating:
Providing containers for paints (muffin tins, egg cartons, etc.)
Providing paint brushes for child
Providing small amount of water (1-2 cups) to mix with paint powder
Providing newspaper to place on sidewalk under the windows
Cleaning up any litter when finished painting window
Locating the window assigned by number to each child
For more information you can check out the Facebook event here: https://fb.me/e/3HhAuwiVr
