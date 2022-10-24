JAY — The Town Office hours will be extended from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 so that people can register to vote at the office for the Nov. 8 election, Town Clerk Ronda Palmer said.

The election will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Building in the town’s section on Election Day.

The last day to request an absentee ballot without a special circumstance is also Nov. 3, she said.

Residents can pick up one that day by 7 p.m. and cast their votes or return it by 8 p.m. Nov. 8 to the Community Building.

filed under:
jay maine, listen, local elections 2022
