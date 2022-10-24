JAY — The Town Office hours will be extended from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 so that people can register to vote at the office for the Nov. 8 election, Town Clerk Ronda Palmer said.
The election will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Building in the town’s section on Election Day.
The last day to request an absentee ballot without a special circumstance is also Nov. 3, she said.
Residents can pick up one that day by 7 p.m. and cast their votes or return it by 8 p.m. Nov. 8 to the Community Building.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston police warn of scammers pretending to be officers
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Amid neighborhood concern, Lewiston considers zone change for Farwell Street property
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photo album: Rollerskiers compete at The Maine Event
-
Football
Football: More area teams begin postseason play this weekend
-
Bethel
USM offers $500 scholarships to Aspirations Incubator grads