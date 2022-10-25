• James A. Lane, 38, New Vineyard, probation violation, Sunday, Oct. 16, in New Vineyard, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cory J. Gurney, 46, Auburn, domestic violence stalking, Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Willow S. Lewis, 20, Jay, operating after suspension, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Jay, $2,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Russell T. Bachelder, 56, Phillips, warrant indictment unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kade B. Sweenhart, 22, Farmington, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault, Thursday, Oct. 20, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua A. Hayes, 35, New Sharon, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 21, in New Sharon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Marvel L. Ayotte, 19, Peru, warrant unpaid fine, Friday, Oct. 21, in Chesterville, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dustin A. Cayford, 32, Harpswell, violation condition of release, Friday, Oct. 21, in Carrabassett Valley, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

• Patrick D. Bailey, 37, Dresden, domestic violence aggravated assault, Saturday, Oct. 22, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Andrew C. Ryder, 37, Livermore, failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth, probation hold, Saturday, Oct. 22, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Guner A. K. Vicelich, 34, Jay, refusing to submit to arrest, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Saturday, Oct. 22, in Jay, $3,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Trevor P. Olivadoti, 47, Farmington, domestic violence aggravated assault, Sunday, Oct. 23, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Stanley R. Nezol, 32, Lisbon, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Oct. 24, in Androscoggin County, $100 bail, Franklin County Detention Center transport.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

