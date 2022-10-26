JAY — The Class of 2023 will be hosting the SMHS Christmas Craft Fair on November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

If you wish to be a vendor at this fair, applications will be taken until November 2 and only one consultant from each district sales company is allowed. Spaces are approximately 10’wide and include an 8’ table with two chairs. (Assistance in unloading/loading goods and vendor lunch is included). Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] to secure your spot.

The fair highlights fabulously talented artisans, craftsmen and craftswomen, and local venders. There will be raffles, fresh baked goods, and chili and soups for lunch being sold at the fair.

Come get a head start on your holiday shopping, while supporting the Spruce Mountain High School Class of 2023! We look forward to seeing you all again.

