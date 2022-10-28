CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Planning Board reviewed Thursday what the steps would be for the final plan process for the subdivision application for the Sugarloaf West Mountain Expansion Development.

No action was taken.

The board gave preliminary approval to Sugarloaf’s initial plan to build 225 housing units, ski trails and high-speed lift on the west side of the mountain in September. It allowed the company to start work on a final subdivision plan.

The project is still waiting approval for the proposal from the Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corp. of Engineers.

The department accepted the application for processing on Nov. 3, 2021, according to Jami MacNeil, project manager for DEP’s review of the consolidated Site Law and Natural Resources Protection Act permit application on the Sugarloaf project.

“The Department is nearing the end of its review and we anticipate issuing a decision within the next few weeks,” MacNeil wrote in an email to the Sun Journal on Tuesday.

The Planning Board’s discussion included focus on parking lot space sizes. It was also mentioned by some members that they would possibly consider a waiver on the size. The proposal calls for 9-foot by 18-foot sized spaces while the town’s ordinance calls for 10-foot by 20-foot spaces

Sugarloaf is requesting a waiver to go with the smaller sizes. The larger size spaces could reduce the project’s plan for the number of housing units among other aspects.

As is, the housing portion consists of 54-single family lots, four condominium buildings for a total of 88 to 112 units, and 22 duplex style to townhomes for a total of 44 units.

The town’s ordinances have fluctuated from both sizes over the years, Chris Parks, town code officer, told the board.

One member of the board went around and measured all of the lined parking spaces in the area. He found that they were mostly 9-foot by 18-foot.

It was previously mentioned the typically industry standard for parking sizes are the smaller size.

The rough estimate of the project cost in the preliminary application is about $125 million but with inflation and rising costs of materials and services it could be much more.

“The costs shown for townhomes and condos in the application are still very much estimates and could change significantly. The anticipated costs tied directly to the West Mountain expansion are in the neighborhood of $25 million, which covers roads, utilities, trails, and the new chairlift,” Sugarloaf spokesman Ethan Austin wrote in an email on Thursday.

The rough estimate also includes $100 million for building costs for skier services, townhomes and condominiums.

The project will be funded with a mix of corporate revenue and financing, according to the financial capacity sheet in the application.

Ski area owner Boyne Resort is proposing to build 225 housing units, ski trails, a high-speed lift and about 140 acres of beginner and intermediate ski terrain, along with over 300 parking spaces on about 450 acres, according to the application.

“The purpose of the project is to employ a comprehensive master planning approach to further develop the western side of Sugarloaf Mountain to include additional ski trails for all abilities, skier services infrastructure, roads, bridges, parking lots, and housing consisting of condominiums, duplex-style townhomes and single-family lots,” according to documents.

