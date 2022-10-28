FARMINGTON — The Farmington Farmers’ Market will move indoors to its winter location at the St. Joseph Center, 130 Quebec Street, starting on Saturday, Nov. 5. The winter market will be held Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., November through April.

The market accepts SNAP/EBT as well as credit and debit cards. Stretch your SNAP benefits with Maine Harvest Bucks, good for the purchase of fruits and vegetables. Get $1 in Maine Harvest Bucks for every $2 spent in SNAP benefits, plus an additional $10 just for using your SNAP benefits at the farmers’ market.

Farmington Farmers’ Market welcomes applications from new vendors. Please apply online at forms.gle/6ppYAkSTpoMWAroRA, leave a message on our Facebook page, and/or contact market manager Erica Haywood at [email protected] or 778-1181.

Farmington’s outdoors farmers’ markets continue through October and will resume in May:

Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., across from the Better Living Center, 198 Front Street.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, District Court house parking lot, 129 Main Street.

Farmington’s year-round online market, www.WesternMaineMarket.com, will continue to offer order pick-up Fridays on Front Street through the winter and will add the winter market Saturday to the list of pick-up and delivery options.

The market will adhere to Maine CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines based on Franklin’s Country’s current level of community transmission.

