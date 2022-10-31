• Bowe L. Murphy, 36, Jay, warrant four counts of failure to appear, Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Jay, $400 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Anthony C. Ellis, 51, Wilton, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Isiah J. Walker, 35, Hardeeville, South Carolina, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Cheyenne M. Avery, 20, New York, New York, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband, Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Brian M. Lawson, 26, Old Orchard, operating after suspension while suspended or revoked, Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Strong, $2,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Craig Lasaros, 29, Endwell, New York, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Strong, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

• Brody J. E. Pond, 25, Farmington, violation condition of release, Thursday, Oct. 27, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Cora T. Breault, 37, Farmington, domestic violence assault, domestic violence stalking, Thursday, Oct. 27, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Colton T. Wescott, 20, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Oct. 27, in Androscoggin County, Franklin County Detention Center transport.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: