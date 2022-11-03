 

Gretchan Sawyor, 11, paints a scene on a window of TD Bank on Friday, Oct. 28. The Rotary Club hosted the contest where kids painted storefront windows for Halloween. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Henrietta Shultz, 10, painting the window of Tranten’s Farmington Market on Friday, Oct. 28. Shultz took second place for grades fifth and sixth at the Rotary Club window painting contest in downtown Farmington. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Beckett Pound, 9, painting the store window of The Sensi Side Gallery with his mom, Melissa Pound on Friday, Oct. 28. The Rotary Club held this contest for kids to bring Halloween to the storefront windows of downtown Farmington. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal, Rotary Club
Related Stories
Latest Articles