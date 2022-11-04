• Louanne G. Littlefield, 65, Freeman Township, warrant violation of protection from abuse order, Friday, Oct. 28, in Freeman Township, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Valarie D. Webb, 59, Wilton, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Friday, Oct. 28, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Donald Bradeen, 35, Carthage, operating under the influence, Sunday, Oct. 30, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Ryan M. Nuzzo, 35, Farmington warrant aggravated criminal trespass, warrant domestic violence assault, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Farmington, $2,500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Caitlyn W. Grant, 21, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• David A. Moody, 53, Readfield, aggravating operating after habitual offender revocation, operating under the influence, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Freeman Township, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Sherice L. Pillsbury, 33, Farmington, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Brandon W. Gray, 39, Jay, operation after suspension habitual offender, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

filed under: