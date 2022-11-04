FARMINGTON—The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series is excited to present award-winning fiction writer Morgan Talty as the popular program’s third reader of the season. Talty will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the author.

Set in a Native community in Maine, Talty’s debut collection “Night of the Living Res” (Tin House Books) examines what it means to be Penobscot in the twenty-first century and what it means to live, survive, and persevere after tragedy.

The collection was awarded a New England Book award and received rave reviews from the New York Times, Lit Hub, Esquire, Boston Globe, and others. Talty’s work has also appeared in Granta, The Georgia Review, Triquarterly, among others. He is a winner of the 2021 Narrative Prize.

A citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation, Talty is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Stonecoast MFA Program in Creative Writing. He teaches creative writing at Stonecoast and the Institute of American Indian arts.

“Night of the Living Res” is available for pre-purchase UMF University Bookstore and Devaney, Doak and Garret Booksellers.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

