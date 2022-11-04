WILTON — November 11 at 7 p.m., there will be a special service and tribute to the veterans at the First Congregational Church of Christ, 386 Main Street, Wilton with Sammy Angel as a soloist, with speakers Russell Black and Frank Giampetro offering the Gettysburg Address. All are welcome and there will be a free will offering. The service can also be seen on Facebook and will be live streamed.

JAY — The Frank L Mitchell VFW Post 3335, in Jay, is announcing its plans and schedule for Veterans Day, Friday, November 11 at 4:30 p.m. Location of this year’s ceremony will be at the VFW Post 3335 flagpole, located at 64 Jewell St, Jay. Local VFW, AMVETS, and American Legion Posts, and their Auxiliary members will participate in this important day of recognition of our country’s veterans. “Due to reduced availability of local veterans this year, honors will only be at the VFW Post and will include Color Guard, Firing Squad, and Bugler”, Jim Manter, Post 3335 Judge Advocate, reports.Post commander Rick Merrill commented. “Members of the community, Veterans, and students are invited and encouraged to attend. Please call the Post at 897-5112 if more information is required.”

FARMINGTON — Roderick- Crosby American Legion Post 28 will hold a public Veterans Day ceremony, Friday Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the war memorials in Meetinghouse Park. To pay tribute to American veterans, living and deceased, Roderick- Crosby American Legion Post 28 will open the program with the Post 28 Color Guard presentation of colors. Wreaths will be laid at the three war monuments by community veterans. Post 28 Commander Stephan Bunker will deliver remarks in observance of Veteran’s Day and specifically highlight the history of the formation of the post. There will be a public unveiling of commemorative plaques honoring Lt. Thaddeus L. Roderick and Corporal George E, Crosby, to be displayed at the American Legion Hall that will follow Commander Bunker’s remarks. At noon, the Roderick- Crosby American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary will host a free lunch for all veterans at the hall on 158 High Street in Farmington.

KINGFIELD — Norton-Wuori American Legion Post #61 in Phillips doesn’t have anything planned on Veterans Day but will be visiting the schools the day prior (Nov. 10) and the Monday after (Nov. 14).

