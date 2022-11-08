FARMINGTON — The Farmington Rotary Club hosted its annual window painting contest in downtown Farmington Oct. 28. The contest had almost 70 applicants from local Farmington elementary schools.

The contest took place on Main Street and Broadway in downtown Farmington. Kids from Pre-kindergarten to sixth grade participated, painting their assigned window. Participating local businesses provided the windows.

The Rotary Club has been sponsoring the contest for more than 50 years and Kym Recco chaired the event with the help of several Rotary club members.

Businesses that participated include TD Bank, Bangor Savings Bank, Tranten’s Market and The Sensi Side.

Winners received a cash prize and were judged based on creativity, neatness, and originality. The first-place winners for each group are as follows: Scarlett Katzenbach for Pre-kindergarten/kindergarten students, Oscar Robinson for first and second grade, Poppy Davis for third and fourth grade, and Alexis Couture for fifth and sixth grade.

