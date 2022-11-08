LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents elected James “Jim” Cyr to fill a seat on the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday with 944 votes.
He was uncontested for the position.
Nixon Ortiz vacated the position July 1 after being elected to a two-year term in June. Cyr will complete Ortiz’s term.
Cyr served in the U.S. Air Force after graduating in 1984 from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Purple Heart recipient.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Nation / World
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Food cupboard: new name, same services
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mobile outreach harm reduction services offered
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Hope is built by people doing acts of justice in an unjust world