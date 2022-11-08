LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents elected James “Jim” Cyr to fill a seat on the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday with 944 votes.

He was uncontested for the position.

Nixon Ortiz vacated the position July 1 after being elected to a two-year term in June. Cyr will complete Ortiz’s term.

Cyr served in the U.S. Air Force after graduating in 1984 from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Purple Heart recipient.

