FARMINGTON — Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $2.5 million donation from the Bjorn Foundation to create a career and technical center at Mt. Blue Middle School. The tally from the 10 towns in Regional School Unit 9 was 7805 to 885.

Votes by town were: Chesterville, 602-87; Farmington 2,950 to 254; Industry, 386 to 50; New Sharon, 743 t0 102; New Vineyard, 341 to 68; Starks, 288 to 45; Temple, 249 to 30; Vienna, 317 to 30; Weld, 266 to 36; Wilton, 1,663 to 183.

In July, RSU 9 directors approved sending the proposal to voters.

Richard Bjorn offered to donate $2.5 million to fully fund construction of a new wing, which will be named The Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education.

Mt. Blue Middle School Principal James Black said previously the center can help provide opportunities for alternative forms of learning, prevent drop-out, engage students in their overall academics and prepare them for high school.

Though it wouldn’t initially be affiliated with the Maine Department of Education’s career and technical education programs, it will be based off the framework from RSU 9’s Foster Career and Technical Education center in order to provide younger students with “hands-on learning,” Black had said.

The next steps are establishing planning and building committees with representation from the foundation, local businesses, administrators, parents and RSU 9 staff. Groundbreaking is expected in April 2023 and opening by the 2024-25 academic year.

