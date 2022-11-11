FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club is hosting this informative presentation on the latest and highly efficient growing technique of aeroponics. All are welcome to attend this free event. Light refreshments will be served.

Erica Haywood, is a Master Gardener, Certified Organic Farmer, Herbalist, and Farmers Market Manager. She will share information about plant nutrient availability across different growing media, including a section on the basics of aeroponic plant production.

Attendees will learn how to build a simple home aeroponic garden and how to keep plants and cuttings healthy by preventing and diagnosing nutrient deficiencies.

The event will be held on November 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Church at 612 Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

For more information, visit www.mtbluegardenclug.org or email [email protected]

