JAY — Some fourth grade students from Spruce Mountain Elementary School have their artwork on display at the Otis Federal Credit Union art gallery and were treated to an artists’ reception Thursday, Oct. 20.

Kaylee Merriam, Coraline Ames, Hailey Adcock, Evin Patoy, Rozelyn Jipson, Alexis Colson, Amiyah Brown, Jack Ponte, Byron Hopkins, Annabelle Hall, Sura Milligan and Jace Bourassa were accompanied by their art teacher Tammy Lindsey. Family members of several students were also in attendance.

After everyone’s masterpieces were examined, the artists enjoyed cider and donuts provided by the credit union.

