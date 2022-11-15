WILTON — A Thanksgiving service and celebration will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. at the Dryden United Baptist Church on Depot Street/Route 156.

The service was planned and is hosted by the four churches that make up WECO [Wilton Ecumenical Community Outreach]: Dryden United Baptist, First Congregational UCC, St. Luke’s Episcopal and Wilton United Methodist.

Clergy from the participating churches will share what they are thankful for. Those in the congregation will be invited to share the things they are thankful or grateful for.

A special offering will go to the Red Cross to be used to help alleviate some of the pain suffered in Florida from the recent hurricane, Rev. David W. Smith from the congregational church said Monday, Nov. 7.

“All from the community are invited and welcome,” Smith noted.

