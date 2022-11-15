WILTON — A Thanksgiving service and celebration will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. at the Dryden United Baptist Church on Depot Street/Route 156.
The service was planned and is hosted by the four churches that make up WECO [Wilton Ecumenical Community Outreach]: Dryden United Baptist, First Congregational UCC, St. Luke’s Episcopal and Wilton United Methodist.
Clergy from the participating churches will share what they are thankful for. Those in the congregation will be invited to share the things they are thankful or grateful for.
A special offering will go to the Red Cross to be used to help alleviate some of the pain suffered in Florida from the recent hurricane, Rev. David W. Smith from the congregational church said Monday, Nov. 7.
“All from the community are invited and welcome,” Smith noted.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Schools & Education
Lewiston School Committee backs new English Language Learning plan
-
Sports
Eagles hoping their first loss isn’t a sign of deeper troubles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain High School student is expelled
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
With new format, more people honor veterans at Jay service
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Elementary school students’ artwork on display at Otis Federal Credit Union