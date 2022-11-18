The Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Rd., Farmington notes that their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during regular office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Moose is a one to three year old male. “Hello I’m Moose! I’m quite the big boy clocking in at 12 lbs exactly! But don’t let my big stature intimidate you, I’m the definition of a gentle giant. I love being petted and held and cuddled! I’m pretty laid back too, I love to nap all day and while I’m not super playful I don’t mind the other cats here would be fine in a home with others.”

Rani, is a female hound mix, six months to one year old. “Hello, hello, hello! My name is Rani! I’m the sweetest little hound puppy you’ll ever meet. I love to cuddle although be warned I can get the zoomies from too many cuddles! I’m very exuberant and still learning my manners but I’m eager to please! I have a typical hound bay and I love to sing! I do well with other dogs and would love to meet your current pooch! I’d also do best if my feline family members were dog-savvy.”

Getting acquainted with your new pet can be a little overwhelming, especially for the new furry four-legged boy or girl. FCAS shares this Rule of Threes: Three days, Three Weeks, Three Months. Canine experts have coined this triplet the “magic of threes.” Behaviors of many newly adopted dogs, especially adolescent and adult dogs, often fall within this trio of settling-in stages:

The First Three Days: Suddenly finding themselves in a new environment and surrounded by strangers, dogs often don’t show you too much about who they are until they’ve been there a few more days. As they are soaking in the many changes that come with their new life, they may be a bit anxious or timid as they encounter something new at every turn. They may find it hard to settle into one spot. Perhaps they pace, or maybe they seek out a quiet spot just to ponder and process all the newness surrounding them.

The First Three Weeks: After about three weeks, many dogs have settled-in to the extent that they behave as though they feel like they are “home” now. With your patient and consistent guidance, they are beginning to learn your household rules and routines.

The First Three Months: By about the end of this third month, your new best friend will likely have hit his stride. Your efforts to establish a predictable daily routine have helped your dog fit into your routine. Although training and management are always ongoing, you and your new companion are comfortable managing a routine.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: