CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Planning Board on Thursday approved a waiver on the size of parking spaces in the subdivision connected to the Sugarloaf West Mountain expansion.

The size listed in the application was 9 by 18 feet but the town ordinance calls for 10 by 20 feet. However, a member of the Planning Board measured parking spaces in town and found that the majority are 9 by 18 feet.

The waiver allows the spaces to be a minimum of 9 by 18 feet. The reasons are: the developer will suffer undue economic hardship; the public health and safety will not be compromised with the change; and it allows more practical and economical development.

It was mentioned at a previous meeting that larger parking spaces would reduce some aspects of the proposal, including housing units.

Boyne Resorts is proposing to build 225 housing units, ski trails, a high-speed lift and about 140 acres of beginner and intermediate ski terrain, along with over 300 parking spaces on about 450 acres, according to the application.

“The purpose of the project is to employ a comprehensive master planning approach to further develop the western side of Sugarloaf Mountain to include additional ski trails for all abilities, skier services infrastructure, roads, bridges, parking lots, and housing consisting of condominiums, duplex-style townhomes and single-family lots,” according to documents.

The board also accepted the final development plan for the subdivision as complete and began reviewing it. The board gave preliminary approval of the preliminary application in September.

The board also opted not to hold a public hearing on the project before making a decision on the application. Three opportunities for public comment have been held.

The developers are waiting for decisions on the permit from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Army Corps of Engineers.

Sugarloaf opened Friday for the season with seven trails spanning 55 acres and 5 miles — the most of any resort open in the East, according to Sugarloaf’s website.

