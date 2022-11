• Benjamin D. Pilsbury, 39, Strong, warrant domestic violence assault, warrant violation condition of release, probation hold, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Kennebec County, Franklin County Detention Center transport.

• Matthew C. Friel, 36, Bethel, operating under influence, warrant failure to appear, violation condition of release, operating after suspension, Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Chesterville, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Corey J. Towers, 32, Jay, aggravated criminal mischief, violation condition of release, Thursday, Nov. 10, in Jay, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joshua A. Hayes, 35, New Sharon, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, Thursday, Nov. 10, in New Sharon, personal recognizance and supervised release agreement bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Carla A. Plourde, 40, Jay, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault, Thursday, Nov. 10, in Jay, $500 bail, Jay Police Department.

• William E. Michaud, 57, Jay, domestic violence assault, Thursday, Nov. 10, in Jay, $500 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Jody P. Morris, 46, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, warrant violation condition of release, Friday, Nov. 11, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Danielle E. Preston, 38, New Vineyard, warrant harassment, warrant terrorizing, Friday, Nov. 11 in New Vineyard, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Stephen S. Kennedy, 32, Strong, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Nov. 11, in Strong, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Daniel A. Tracy, 37, Chesterville, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Nov. 12, in Strong, released on payment plan, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robert L. Bales Jr., 39, Marinette, Wisconsin, operating under the influence, Sunday, Nov. 13, in Wilton, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mohamed M. Mohamed, 22, Springfield, Massachusetts, violation condition of release, operating without license, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Sunday, Nov. 13, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Herbert C. Mosher, 48, Temple, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, Sunday, Nov. 13, in Temple, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher D. Elliott, 45, Jay, probation violation, Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Androscoggin County, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Tristan L. Ridlon, 37, Vienna, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Rangeley, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Thomas R. Cook II, 42, Jay, warrants three counts of failure to appear, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kathy Collins-Faunce, 34, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Nov. 17, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Willow S. C. Lewis, 20, Jay, warrant operating after suspension, violation condition of release, Thursday, Nov. 17, in Jay, $1,000 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Kyle A. Manning-Townsend, 25, of Royalton, Vermont, operating under the influence, Friday, Nov. 18, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

