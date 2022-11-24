FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange #12 in West Farmington has some new things planned this winter to add to ongoing projects.

On Saturday, Dec. 3 – Chester Greenwood Day – a holiday craft and food fair will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. Shoppers will find a variety of gift items, decorations and delectable culinary treats for the holidays.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Grange will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Wednesday Workers and Warm Ups. Grange Master Bonnie Clark said the program would be held every other Wednesday through the end of April.

“Grange members will be available to teach or assist with craft or sewing projects,” Clark said. “Anybody can come, bring a project to work on. We will have some sewing machines and supplies, can teach how to mend clothes for those interested.”

The Grange’s Facebook page indicates fixing zippers will not be included.

“We can teach people knitting, crocheting,” Clark said. “We have rug hookers, those who do all sorts of crafts. We may be working on something for the Grange, for a group or on individual projects.”

There is no cost, Clark noted. The Wednesday gatherings will also be a kind of warming center, she said. “People can bring board games or puzzles to share – that would be good,” she stated. “We probably will have soup, light lunches available.”

The commercial kitchen downstairs is still available to rent for those interested in creating value added products but can’t afford their own set up, Clark said. Berry Fruit Farm, now with a store in Livermore Falls used the kitchen for a time.

This summer the Grange raised $40,000 after a call seeking $6,000 went out to the community. The building exterior was in need of scraping and painting. The interior ceiling also needed to be painted. The funding came from a variety of sources, according to the Franklin Journal article.

“The painters were so busy they couldn’t get it on their calendar until next spring,” Clark said. “We had the inside ceilings painted. With other grants we replaced heaters, now have propane heaters and two heat pumps in the big hall. Heat and air conditioning are now available. There is a pellet stove downstairs. There was a significant repair to the brick foundation, too.”

