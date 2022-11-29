FAYETTE — The Friends of Starling Hall has established an online auction opportunity on Bidding Owl at

https://www.biddingowl.com/FriendsofStarlingHall to support the hall.

The site is live for bidding and includes a colorful, beautiful quilt that would make a delightful holiday gift for family or friends. A Livermore Falls High School classmate, Eldora “Dosey” Brown Pike, who grew up in Fayette has donated the quilt, Fayette resident Candace Jackman wrote in a recent email. The “Crazy Stack n Wack” quilt is 60 inches by 90 inches.

Other items include two decorative landscape pictures, a chandelier, and several rustic-look bird and bat houses. The latter have been particularly popular as they are sturdy, home made and fit in well with Maine’s remarkable environment.

Items for the site are still being accepted so check often. If you have something special to add add for the auction please contact Lori at 207-576-9830 or FOSH Vice president Donna Barrett at 207-798-9264 with a picture of the item and all information. Please tell friends and relatives about this auction, encouraging them to bid as well, and often.

The last day to review and/or bid on the online auction is Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. – this is the same day as the Breakfast with Santa and Holiday Bake Sale events. FOSH members will be at Starling Hall that day for auction winners to pay for and pick up their items.

