• Leroy C. Norton, 38, Chesterville, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Edward E. Barbioni Jr., 40, Canton, warrant failure to appear, warrant probation revocation, Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Patrick M. Collins, 33, Brockton, Massachusetts, warrant failure to appear, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, criminal trespass, Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Gabrielle M. Austin, 21, Rumford, operating under the influence, driving to endanger, Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Jay, $1,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Jeffrey J. Davis, 35, New Sharon, operating under the influence, Thursday, Nov. 24, in New Sharon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Waidell R. Jackson, 30, Bronx, New York, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation condition of release, Friday, Nov. 25, in Temple, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

• Dakota E. Lewis, 26, Jay, domestic violence assault, Saturday, Nov. 26, in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Jamielyn M. Tardif, 20, Farmington, violation condition of release, warrants on five counts of violation of bail, Sunday, Nov. 27, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Robert A. Howes, 63, Strong, operating under the influence, Sunday, Nov. 27, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Stephen Hayes, 53, Wilton, operating under the influence, Monday, Nov. 28, in Farmington, $1,000 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua O. Osborne, 42, Industry, operating while suspended or revoked, Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: