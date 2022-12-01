FARMINGTON — Chester Greenwood Day is Saturday, Dec. 3. Sponsored by Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, this year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland.”

Celebrating the accomplishments of Farmington inventor, Chester Greenwood for his invention of the earmuffs and other products, Chester Greenwood Day will feature many attractions and holiday festivities.

The American Legion Craft Fair will be held at American Legion on 158 High St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a luncheon menu. A separate craft fair will also be held at the Old South Church on 235 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Returning this year will be the “Taste of Farmington”, which took a hiatus from the previous years of Chester Greenwood Day. Guests with passports will be able to get samples from participating eateries at the event. Passports can be purchased for $5 from Food City in Farmington or at the chamber office on 615 Wilton Rd.

On Saturday the Chamber will have a table in front of Food City where passports and – new this year – customized Chester Greenwood Day earmuffs and T-shirts can be purchased while supplies last, Chamber Board of Director Mike Blanchet said in a recent phone interview.

The Gingerbread House Contest will take place at County Seat Realty at 186 Main St. with entries available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. This is a change from previous years when creations could be viewed at Bangor Savings Bank, Blanchet said.

The contest is open to all, has several age divisions, and Chamber Bucks will be awarded the winning entries. Entry forms are available at https://tinyurl.com/5b4696pn.

Hot chocolate will be made available at the University Credit Center on the corner of High and Middle streets from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and guests are invited to visit the open house of the Titcomb House Museum, which is located at 118 Academy St. and the Octagon House, which is located at 126 High St.

Santa Claus will be visiting Main Street Nutrition at 184 Main St. and giving out presents. He and Mrs. Claus will also be visiting the Farmington Community Center at 2 p.m. to hear wishes from kids of all ages.

Farmington Rotary Club will also be having its annual Festival of Trees at the Farmington Community Center on 127 Middle St. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will have raffle baskets, hot chocolate, and music throughout the day. The auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. with happy hour occurring shortly before that at 5 p.m.

The highlight of the day, for many, will be the parade. It is set to start at 11 a.m. with the line-up at W.G. Mallet School starting at 10 a.m.

The parade route will be the same as it has been in previous years, with it starting at Middle St. to High St. and then Main St. The route will run off at Anson St, where it will circle back to High St. and then to Perham St.

Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging parade goers to bring a small jar of peanut butter or jelly to donate to the W.G. Mallet food pantry.

For more information, visit the Farmington Chamber of Commerce’s webpage and Facebook, or contact them at 207-778-4215.

