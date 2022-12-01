Mt. Blue High School cheerleaders sell pies and other baked goods on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The group set up on Broadway in downtown Farmington to raise money for new uniforms. Pictured from left are Naomi Lane, Betty Conant, Lexi Whitney, Jenna Pond, Lexi Visuano, Janessa Whitney, Alexis Wood and Avery Oliver. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

