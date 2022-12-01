Mt. Blue High School cheerleaders sell pies and other baked goods on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The group set up on Broadway in downtown Farmington to raise money for new uniforms. Pictured from left are Naomi Lane, Betty Conant, Lexi Whitney, Jenna Pond, Lexi Visuano, Janessa Whitney, Alexis Wood and Avery Oliver. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Loading....
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Copy Link
Email
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.