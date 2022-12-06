LIVERMORE — Following a closed-door session Tuesday evening, the Select Board accepted the resignation of administrative assistant Aaron Miller. His last day will be Dec. 23.

Miller was hired in August 2020 after serving six years as administrative assistant to selectpersons for the town of Whitefield. He will become the town manager of Vassalboro effective Dec. 27, succeeding Mary Sabins who is retiring Jan. 2, 2023, according to a Dec. 6 news release from Vassalboro that Miller shared with the Sun Journal. The release noted a nationwide search had been conducted.

Miller lives in Alna. He obtained a bachelor of science in communications from Norwich University in Vermont.

Livermore Town Clerk Renda Guild and Deputy Clerk Jean Tardif announced their resignations in September. Their last day will be Jan. 3, 2023.

“We knew he was looking for a job, something closer to home,” Select Board Chair Mark Chretien said Tuesday night. “We are trying to find a town clerk with experience, (and) will be posting (the positions) in a lot more places. If we get applicants we will be reviewing them as quickly as they come in.”

In his letter of resignation, Miller noted his decision was made with mixed emotions and thanked the Select Board for their trust in hiring him.

“I am so proud to have served this community, not only as a facilitator but as a first responder,” he wrote. “I hope I leave this office a better place.”

Miller shared his latest accomplishment for the town during the meeting Tuesday, noting the town received a grant of approximately $43,000 to pay for improvements to town buildings. Miller submitted the grant in September. The information was posted on the town’s Facebook page and website.

The grant is through the Maine Won’t Wait Community Resilience Partnership Community Action Grant, part of the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and The Future.

According to the Nov. 30 announcement:

• “Since joining the town two years ago, Miller and the Select Board have made great strides in reducing the town’s carbon footprint and expect to see that continue over the next several years. The town has shown that commitment by recently entering into a 20-year net energy billing contract with Revision Energy to provide clean power to the town.”

• “In addition, the legislative body agreed at town meeting to install an energy efficient propane furnace at the Community Building. The town’s administration has also worked with Central Maine Power to replace all streetlights with LED bulbs and won a grant to install a new heat pump at the Town Office.”

• “Through the latest Community Action Grant, the town expects to see improvements in energy consumption at the Community Building by installing energy efficient lighting, two replacement windows and a $12,000 heat pump at the Community Building.”

• “In addition, the grant is slated to cover the cost of a new heat pump in the conference room at the Town Office and a $17,000 heat pump at the Highway Garage.”

In an email Monday, Miller noted he was working on some minor adjustments to the grant that he thought would be finished Tuesday.

“We expect that the state will send us a packet in mid-December that will include a letter with the terms of the grant,” he wrote. He anticipated all work would be completed by December 2023, there was no match required for the grant, and the new heat pumps will supplement existing heating systems and help with cooling, he continued.

