LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to move the annual Town Meeting and election to April 25 to coincide with Jay, Livermore and Regional School Unit 73 budget votes.

Livermore Falls typically holds its annual budget referendum in June. Livermore recently moved its meeting to coincide with district. Jay moved its election to coincide with RSU 73 several years ago.

Livermore Falls selectmen have been talking about changing the meeting date since this past spring but never voted on it.

Town Manager Amanda Allen told the board Tuesday if they are going to change the month it needs to be done soon to meet state referendum and election guidelines. The budget process needs to be accelerated.

The town also has four ordinances it wants to put before voters. They have all been sent to the town’s attorney. The majority of the ordinances are proposed revisions.

“Townspeople would like to have this done as soon as possible, especially the medical marijuana ordinance,” Chairman Jim Long said.

He also said that residents are needed on the Budget Committee. Members of the committee all quit in April.

The idea for the change is to have more people participate, Long said.

“We would have greater interest and participation,” he said.

