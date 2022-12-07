CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Please join us in the Begin Family Community Room here at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center for a Wine & Cheese Reception to meet the artist and celebrate Lucia in the on Saturday, December 10, from 4:30-6 p.m., Artist Talk at 5 p.m. Proudly hosted by the Carrabassett Valley Public Library.

Artist Statement: My passion is to capture the beauty of the four seasons in Maine, New England and frankly everywhere. For me, it doesn’t get any better than being outdoors and really connecting with the beauty around me: the lakes, hiking and ski trails, mountains, rivers, fields, wildflowers, gardens and charming old buildings. The experience of being present and involved with the stillness of nature while painting on location informs and inspires me. Vivid colors, textures, shapes and space as well as reflections, lighting, and shadows unique to the time of day and to each season speak to me. A persistent desire to journey with one medium or another has given rise to a variety of intimate studies and series.”

Her art mediums: oil, pastel, watercolor, and charcoal. “I have spent over fifty years pursuing art, enjoying numerous Art courses, mostly plein air, at the University of Maine at Farmington, where I worked for over twenty-five years. In addition, I have taken a variety of classes & workshops, summer programs, and been involved with statewide juried art shows, regional galleries, artist retreats and plein air painting. I am a member of the Up Country Artist Association,” she adds. Her formal education includes B.S. in Elementary & Art Education, and M.ED. / Counseling. Career: Personal and Career Counselor, Licensed Clinical Counselor (LCPC), and Director of Service-Learning. “I am thankful to be living in this rich artistic community of Western-Central and Northern Maine, the High Peaks Area.

