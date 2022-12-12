• Clifton R. Wallace, 45, Wilton, warrant 11 counts of violation of bail, Thursday, Dec. 1, in Farmington, released to Knox County, Farmington Police Department.

• Justin L. Goulet, 4o, Auburn, operating under the influence, Thursday, Dec. 1, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Lucinda J. Ryder, 57, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, warrant unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Thursday, Dec. 1, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Walton W. Wray, 47, Sumner, violation condition of release, Thursday, Dec. 1, in New Sharon, released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Scot J. Maxwell, 56, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Friday, Dec. 2, in Farmington, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jacqueline E. Ashmore, 20, Wilton, domestic violence aggravated assault, criminal mischief, Friday, Dec. 2, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Parker M. Harris, 19, Farmington, violation condition of release, warrant four counts of failure to appear, warrant two counts of violation of bail, Friday, Dec. 2, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Shane M. Flannery, 47, Farmington, operating under the influence, operating without license, Monday, Dec. 5, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Lacey E. Tidswell, 22, Mexico, warrant six counts of failure to appear, warrant unlawful possession scheduled drug, Thursday, Dec. 8, in Wilton, personal recognizance and $400 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Michael Rowe, 39, Augusta, warrant eight counts of failure to appear, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation condition of release, operating after revocation, Thursday, Dec. 8, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Benjamin B. A. Pomeroy, 24, Lewiston, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Dec. 8, in Androscoggin County, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jacob A. Koch, 40, Lewiston, operating under the influence, Thursday, Dec. 8, in Jay, $1,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Malcolm M. Nelson, 24, New Vineyard, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Dec. 9, in New Vineyard, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Micah S. Smith, 44, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, Friday, Dec. 9, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Janessa L. Thomas, 32, Farmington, warrant two counts failure to appear, Friday, Dec. 9, in Farmington, $400 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Danielle J. Luker, 34, Wilton, warrant four counts of failure to appear, Saturday, Dec. 10, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Faith Purdy, 28, Farmington, operating under the influence, Sunday, Dec. 11, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jose A. Figueroa-Perez, 21, Farmington, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence stalking, Sunday, Dec. 11, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

