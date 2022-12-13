REGION — One free Christmas dinner returns this year while the 3C Society decided not to host theirs.

Debra Breton is organizing the meal that will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at George Bunton American Legion Post 10 on Reynolds Ave. in Livermore Falls. Renda Guild and others in the community are assisting with planning.

The meal will consist of turkey, ham, potatoes, gravy, squash, stuffing, rolls, pies, cookies and bars, Guild said in a phone interview Dec. 9. Donations of food items or money to purchase them are still needed, she noted. Donations may be dropped off at the Livermore Town Office during business hours.

No pre-registration is needed, there will be sit-down and takeout available, Guild said. “It is for anybody in the community, we just want to see them,” she added.

Those wishing to help with meal preparation should arrive at the post at 8 a.m., serving will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with cleanup help needed until 2 p.m. Food donations may also be delivered that morning.

For more information, to donate items or order take out meals call Breton at 897-8490.

Arleen Masseli, co-founder of the 3C Society said they were not doing a meal this year. For the past few years their meal was held at the Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton.

When Guild learned that meal wasn’t happening, she said those who had attended there were welcome in Livermore Falls.

“I am glad to know,” she said. “I would rather have too much food than run out. I don’t want anyone to be alone on Christmas.”

