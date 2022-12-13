Spruce Mountain High School Theatre presented Little Shop of Horrors Friday evening, Dec. 9, at the school in Jay. Pictured is most of the cast during the singing of Skid Row [Downtown] in Act I. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Little Shop of Horrors was performed Friday evening, Dec. 9, at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. Pictured from left are Musical Director Dan Labonte [facing stage], Hunter Bibeau as Orin, Matthew Pepe as Seymour [partially hidden], Lily Bailey as Diamond, Ava Coates as Chiffon, Olivia Mancine as Crystal and Madyson Nichols as Ronnette. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The musical Little Shop of Horrors was performed Friday evening, Dec. 9, at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. Pictured are Faith Maurais at left portraying Audrey and Matthew Pepe as Seymour. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Little Shop of Horrors, a musical comedy was presented Friday evening, Dec. 9, at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. The show revolves around Audrey II, a talking plant with an unusual appetite. In this photo Audrey II is seen devouring Mr. Mushnik [portrayed by Ethan Carleton] while Seymour [played by Matthew Pepe] watches. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Loading....
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Copy Link
Email
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.