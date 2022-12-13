FARMINGTON — A Wayne man was injured Tuesday morning when the pickup truck he was driving struck a utility pole on North Street, police officer Ethan Whitney said.

Raymond Kenney, 87, was turning left from Perham Street when the 2007 Dodge truck hit the pole. He injured his left hand and nose, and was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington to be treated, Whitney said.

The vehicle was demolished and towed from the scene by Collins Enterprises in Wilton.

