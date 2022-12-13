FARMINGTON — A Wayne man was injured Tuesday morning when the pickup truck he was driving struck a utility pole on North Street, police officer Ethan Whitney said.
Raymond Kenney, 87, was turning left from Perham Street when the 2007 Dodge truck hit the pole. He injured his left hand and nose, and was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington to be treated, Whitney said.
The vehicle was demolished and towed from the scene by Collins Enterprises in Wilton.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
VFW supports Wreaths Across America, will decorate cemetery with wreaths
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
One free Christmas meal returns, another not happening
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Aaron Miller leaving Livermore to be Vassalboro’s Town Manager
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain has new representative, trip approved
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain presents Little Shop of Horrors