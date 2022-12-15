FARMINGTON — Shops downtown and the Community Center were filled Friday night, Dec. 9, during A Jolly Good Night.

At Mixed Up on Main Street, Sharon Gilsleider of Dixfield took a few minutes to talk about the cheese-making demonstration she would be giving at Divine Inspirations.

The quick mozzarella cheese using cow’ milk takes 30-45 minutes to make, she said. “It is ready to be used the same day, uses basic cheese-making techniques,” she noted.

Gilsleider also planned to discuss all types of cheeses and what milk can be used to make different cheeses.

“Mixed Up carries all of the enzymes needed [to make cheese],” Gilsleider said. “It’s a fun family event for all ages.”

Gilsleider’s presentation was not an indepth class, was so people can see how easy it is to make cheese at home. “The flavor is so much nicer, has a more elegant flavor,” she noted. She also planned to share how to use the homemade cheese in different recipes and give recipe ideas.

Advertisement

Gilsleider has been making cheese for 15-20 years, has been teaching classes at different adult education programs around the state. Those interested should contact Diane at Mixed Up to et a feta making class set up.

Gilsleider sources milk for her cheese making from local farms. The milk for the demonstration came from Conant Acres in Canton, she said. “Conant is a Cabot supplier, their milk quality is consistent, they are five minutes from me,” she noted. The recipe used in the demonstration can be adapted, she noted. “You can even use powdered milk – it won’t taste the same but it will work,” she added.

She also uses goat’s milk which has less lactose than cow’s milk and was planning to visit a Rangeley farm for water buffalo milk. “It is high in fat, makes really sweet cheese,” she said.

Michelle McIntire from Phillips was browsing the books available at Twice Sold Tales. Earlier in the day she had taken youth to Sugarloaf and they stopped at the bookstore afterwards, she said.

There were few spaces available for parking around the Community Center shortly after 5 p.m. where a food hall was being held. Twenty local farm and food vendors were set up on the main floor of the building. Space in front of booths was at a premium as dozens of folks bought carrots, jams, syrup, pastries and other things. Others took advantage of hot food offerings to snack on while checking out the various offerings on display.

Friends stopped and greeted one another. Some folks stopped by information booths to learn more about school garden projects and other food- related efforts taking place locally.

With a festive feeling in the air it was indeed A Jolly Good Night.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: