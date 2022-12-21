“Remember your past because it’s what brought you here, but don’t be afraid to embrace your present because if you live in it with hope, kindness, and love, it’s a great place to be.” (“A Timeless Christmas”) The holiday season is often a time to consider past Christmases.

As a child, I recall Santa decorating the tree while I slept on Christmas Eve. Then, he would leave me a bit of tinsel to put on when I got up at midnight for the present opening and eggnog. It was a gentle way of including me in dressing the tree. To see the tree all gaily lit was a magical experience.

In much later years, I would take my mother out for a seasonal ride to view Christmas light displays. My, how she loved lights! We’d drive slowly by the most ornate displays, ending the adventure with tea and crackers before bed. In those days, Christmas lights were made with large bulbs. After they were on for a while, they were hot enough to burn you. Not such a lovely memory, but totally worth the final festive results.

This year, I bought “new” old-fashioned lights. They use less energy than the old style and don’t get hot to the touch. I am in heaven when I gaze at the bright red, yellow, purple, blue, and green colors. The other night my husband caught me whispering to the tree. “What are you saying?” he asked. “I was just telling her how beautiful she is and how happy she makes me with her presence.”

I wonder if she is as happy as I am that she is dressed in brilliant finery, proudly topped with a golden angel watching over us. As I gaze at the brilliantly lit lights, I return to the Christmas’ of the past. Then, remembering the past that brought me to today, I move forward and remind myself that Christmas 2023 is right now, right where I am. Family and friends will soon join us here in our home, but for now, I will be present and remember the reason for the season.

I am mindful that even when we are experiencing sadness during the holidays, remembering to live in the present with hope, kindness, and love positively affects our hearts and minds.

At Christmas and Hanukkah, we are in the loving presence of God, celebrating the birth of light and hope. The Hanukkah Menorah, lit each night for eight days, reminds us that there is always hope. Each season we celebrate this birth, we should remember that we are born with this light and are meant to share it and hope with each other.

As we move forward this holiday season, remember to be present in every moment. Look upon ourselves with hope and light that we then share. Live in the present, forget past grievances, and remember that the light within us burns through all eternity.

Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Here’s to a joyful present and a well-remembered past.

