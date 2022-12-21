LIVERMORE — December 18, 2022 Service. The congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymn that was sung was “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly”. The NLBC Choir sang for the Christmas program. The service ended with the congregation singing “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

Before the sermon, Pastor Bonnie explained the Advent wreath and with the help of the congregation, lit the candles of hope, peace, joy and the love candle.

The sermon, titled “Love is at the Heart of Christmas” and reading the scripture from 1 John 4:9-12. Pastor Bonnie started out saying many people have a hard time understanding how Mary could get pregnant with the Son of God when she was a virgin. She explained that the God of creation, is the God of miracles. We don’t need to understand everything, we just need to trust in the truth, the truth of God. When we believe in the creation story, even how God created man and woman without a mother or father, and then the virgin birth, it may be a mystery to us, but not to God. This is why many believe in miracles, because God is behind them. In all things, God can do the impossible.

This is the time of year that many like to show how much they love one another by purchasing or making a gift and giving it to someone. It is a time we get together with others to enjoy each other’s company. God did the same thing to us. He looked at His creation, living in a sinful world, and decided that He needed to show His love to us and to save us from our sins. He wanted the relationship that once was, through Adam and Eve, and had a plan to reconcile us to Him. God wants His children to see what He has done through the birth, death, and resurrection of His Son, Jesus. Some people have said that Jesus’ life began in Bethlehem when Jesus was born, but it actually started in the heart of God. John 3:16 states that when John said “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son…” God’s plan, was a plan of love to us, we just needed to open our eyes and see it. We see God’s love in the manger, where Jesus laid, that was love. We saw that love again on the cross, where Jesus died and was resurrected. We will see that love again when Jesus comes again, wearing His crown, as King.

As Christians, we know that Jesus is coming again. We know the first time He came; He laid in a manger as a baby, the next time He comes, He comes as a King. The first time He came, He came to wear a crown of thorns, when He comes again, He will be wearing a crown of victory. The first time He came, He was judged by sinful men, when He comes again, He will judge a sinful world. When we see Jesus’ face to face, we too will be like Him, eternal and will sin no more. When we see Him, we will see Him in all His glory. When He came as a baby, many missed who He was, but when He comes again, everyone will know who He is!

God did not hide His love for us, He came as a baby to save us and then died so we could be reconciled with Him. He showed His love through the baby, Jesus. God loves all, He doesn’t want anyone to perish without knowing Him. He has showed us through His Word, that His love has no limits, it is eternal. God sent the baby to overcome the world of sin, God loved us that much and more.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are the congregation will be collecting Cereal for the Food Pantry in the month of December. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Please contribute to the Christmas project for the community. We are also collecting for the Retired Ministers and Missionaries Offering, Coming Events: December 24 – Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m., December 25 – Christmas Day service. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: