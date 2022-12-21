FARMINGTON — This year’s 23rd annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit kicks off with Climb for a Cure, a fun moonlit climb on Thursday, Dec. 29. For a suggested donation of $20 ($5 for ages 12 and under) participants snowshoe or ski up one mile to Bullwinkle’s restaurant before descending back down.

Participants must register online by 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event and will meet at the SuperQuad to get ready to start the trek up Tote Road at 5 p.m.

Once at Bullwinkle’s, participants can reenergize with treats and hot beverages before descending back down the mountain. Those taking part in the event should dress in layers and bring a headlamp or flashlight and plenty of water.

Snowshoe rentals are available at the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center by calling 237-6830.

All proceeds from Charity Summit events benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, and the Dempsey Center.

To register or for more information visit www.sugarloafcharitysummit.org/climb-for-a-cure

The Sugarloaf Charity Summit, Sugarloaf’s premier fundraising event, provides an opportunity for Sugarloafers, old and new, to join forces in the fight against cancer by participating in Climb for a Cure, a live auction and gala, a raffle for a two-year season pass, and the third annual Sugarloaf Charity Challenge!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: