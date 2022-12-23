WILTON — Week of December 14 Wednesday Night Ladies.

Teams: Coffee Beans 58-46, Designs By Darlene 55-49, Bowling BELLES 54-50, Just One More 53-51, Mines in The Gutter 52-52, Got The Splits 49-55, Living On A Spare 48-56, Wreckin Balls 47-57.

Games: Melissa Malone 199, Marley Stevens 174, Michelle Perkins 163, Robin Ladd 158, Heather Malone 156, Natasha Richard 152, Vicky Kinsey 151, Hailee Perkins 147.

Series: Melissa Malone 518, Marley Stevens 449, Robin Ladd 430, Vicky Kinsey 429, Hailee Perkins 417, Natasha Richard 403, Heather Malone 403, Michelle Perkins 400.

