RUMFORD — With only one gym available for play this past Sunday, Dec. 18, there were only two games completed, with the others to be made up as soon as possible. Of course, given the weather conditions, the league was lucky to have been able to get those games in.

Mountain Valley High School was the scene for Clean Cut Painting’s white washing of Cannatopia Runners (1-2), 121-84. Clean Cut (3-0) was too fast and agile for their opponents. Malik Farley hit 5 threes and a game high 46 points to pace the winners. He was supported by 21 from Will Bean, Draven Finnegan 15, Will Sorenson 14 Ryan Savage 11 and Ryan Kimball 10. Cannatopia’s Cam Wood had 33, Cody Dolloff 24 (6 threes) and Robbie Babb 12.

The next game was of similar fashion, as Smart Care PT (2-1) pounded Archies, Inc (1-2), 95-61. Ben Holmes led the victors with 29 points, Cody St Germain notched 26 (5 threes) and Nick St Germain added 26 (6 threes, really?). Archies got 23 points from Eric Berry.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: