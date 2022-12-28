FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday evening confirmed the appointments of Susan Murphy of Vienna as town clerk/human resources director and Allison ‘Alli’ Brochu of Waterville as town assessor.

They were appointed by Town Manager Christian Waller.

“Alli comes to us from Waterville with more than 10 years’ experience there,” Waller said.

Brochu said she started working in that city when it was just starting the property revaluation process. “I cut my teeth on reval,” she said.

Farmington has a revaluation coming due as required by state law, Selectman Stephan Bunker said. “I am glad that you have had that experience,” he noted.

Waller said he was excited to have Murphy join the staff.

“She comes with a very deep wealth of municipal experience and experience in education with human resources,” he said. She is a lifelong learner who is very excited to apply her skills and talents to mastering the town clerk role.”

Interim Town Clerk Twila Lycette will provide some training for Murphy, who was expected to start work immediately.

Selectman Joshua Bell asked about her town clerk experience.

Murphy said she began her career in municipal government in Massachusetts, first as an office manager, then as an administrative assistant and later as an executive assistant. She then moved to Maine, working first for Maine Municipal Association and most recently with state police and the state Department of Labor.

“I have a lot of experience in customer service,” she said, and as an election worker. “If I don’t know how to do something I will find out how.”

“I am very anxious to reach out to my friends at MMA and get in my town clerk training,” she noted.

In other business, selectmen approved $43,836 for 13 new Tasers and $12,622.50 for five new radar units for the Police Department.

Tasers offer an effective and safe, less-lethal use of force option, Police Chief Kenneth Charles said.

The department has 10 Tasers; six are past their expected life cycle by five to seven years, he said, and the rest are out of warranty.

The police department has 11 positions filled in its 13-man roster and there are not enough Tasers for current staff and no spare units, Charles said.

All needed supplies would be paid for up front with no price increases over five years, and training and duty cartridges provided at no extra cost. The plan provides a warranty at no cost and would avoid about 10% in annual price increases, he noted.

The police department’s safety equipment account is spent but the overall operating budget has $300,000 remaining as of November, Charles said.

Selectman Byron Staples said replacing 13 Tasers every five years would be a big payment.

Waller indicated the replacement could be part of the town’s Capital Improvement Plan.

Buying the Tasers individually with no warranty would cost more money, Charles noted.

Charles said the situation for radar units was similar to that for the Tasers. The town’s three oldest units are 10 to 16 years old, others were refurbished when purchased and one newer unit is inoperable, he said. Two new cruisers have been purchased and will need units.

There is a buy-four-get-one-free offer from Stalker. Money for them could come from the operating budget, he said.

Bell asked if quotes were obtained from three companies, per the town’s purchasing policy for items over $10,000.

Charles said they were not. “The sale opportunity from Stalker appeared to be the cheapest. This is the standard we have been installing,” he said.

Bell said he understood, but he was trying to follow policy.

