Sliders, ATVers and snowmobilers alike gathered at Gilmore Hill in Kingfield Sunday, Jan. 23, to take advantage of the wide open field and pristine, freshly groomed snow. Pictured from left, Leon Hodgkins, Declan Kelly, Jarden Thompson, Cameron Hutchins and Melissa Thompson take a group slide down the hill. Franklin Journal file photo
Alyssa Williamson watches fondly as her dog, Jingle, hops in the snow with his “favorite toy” at Hippach Field in Farmington Wednesday, Jan. 19. Williamson loves to bring Jingle, a pit bull-dachshund mix, to run around on the field after a long day at work. Though, she said she was a bit worried about his little legs in the thicker snow. Franklin Journal file photo
Leon Savage snow blows a property in downtown Farmington during a snowstorm on Friday, Feb. 4. During the 27-hour long storm, Savage cleaned up three properties by day’s end. He said he hoped there wouldn’t be much more snowfall after finishing. Franklin Journal file photo
Jess Clouter, in front, drives halflinger horses Chad and Nolan at Martin Woods Farm’s Winter Carnival. It was a busy day at the farm, where families had the chance to go on sleigh rides, sliding and skijoring. Franklin Journal file photo
Students at the University of Maine at Farmington established the campus’ first Black Student Union. From left are members LaVonne Agyaman, Ava Anderson, Aman Hagos, Moussa Dienta, Klaus Jacobs and Yussuf Adow. The union hosted events for Black History Month. Franklin Journal file photo
Gretchen Legler and Ruth Hill stand Feb. 15 in front of the “Three O’Clock Cat” portrait, which inspired the name for their farm in Jay. Legler wrote about their farm, Franklin County, the queer experience and the importance of connectivity in her new book, “Woodsqueer: Crafting a Sustainable Rural Life.” Franklin Journal file photo
Mt. Blue High School students Emily Hammond and Jack Cramer presented Blue Crew 6153’s team-built robot, Whiplash, at the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Director’s Tuesday, March 22, meeting. The Blue Crew was there to celebrate their success at the New England Pine Tree District Event held early March, where they won the Chairman’s Award. Richard Wilde, pictured holding two balls, said this year’s Blue Crew team members were the best cohort yet; a “very special group of kids.” Franklin Journal file photo
Pastor Suzanne Cole of St. Luke’s Church in Wilton rubs ashes on Tom Taylor in downtown Farmington Ash Wednesday, March 2. Cole and Janet O’Neil, background, set up Ashes to Go in front of the Farmington Post Office to “be with people where they are” and help them observe Ash Wednesday amid busy schedules. Franklin Journal file photo
A long line gathers to buy ice cream in Farmington on Gifford’s opening day Friday, March 18. Though opening for the spring season, it was just 55 degrees Fahrenheit when the line gathered. Franklin Journal file photo
Over 50 people attended Regional School Unit 9’s Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, March 8, where a motion was approved to make masking optional. Upon approval of the motion, the audience took to their feet to applaud the board. Around 30 minutes were dedicated to public comment, where 13 people expressed their anger with the board’s COVID-19 policies thus far in the pandemic. Franklin Journal file photo
Grace Maybury, 22, works on a sketch of a final project for a University of Maine at Farmington art class in downtown Farmington Sunday, April 24. Maybury, a senior at UMF, was drawing the house at 109 Court Street, pictured in the background, which she called “the staple haunted house” in Farmington. Franklin Journal file photo
Recent rains lead to higher water flow in Wilson Stream as seen Tuesday, April 19, from the Whistle Stop Rail-Trail in East Wilton. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Girl Scout Troop 212 set up shop at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon Friday, April 8, selling Girl Scout cookies to fund some group trips. Pictured, Pete Mantor gives a donation to the troop and its members, from left, Ella Ziv, Sierra Ziv, Hope Pinkham and Stella Pinkham. Manter made the donation without buying a box because he can’t eat cookies. Franklin Journal file photo
Jessica Casey, middle foreground, demonstrates a crotchet stitch to teach, from left Edward Mayette, Jeanne Mayette and Steve Salisbury at the Farmington Public Library’s knitting club held every Thursday. Casey, director of the library, said she started the club because she loves to knit and crotchet with other people. Franklin Journal file photo
Alexander Christie connects during a game of kickball at Hippach Field in Farmington Friday morning, May 20. Homeschooled children participating in the Farmington Rec gym class received certificates of achievement and were treated to ice cream at Gifford’s to mark the end of the program this year. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Farmington Town Manager Christian Waller presents a replica of the Boston Post Cane to Grace Pert Friday, May 6. Pert is the town’s oldest citizen and resides at Woodlands Senior Living Center. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Farmington Postmaster Susan Jones, front, planned to retire. She was looking forward to more time with family. Farmington Postal Clerks Zach Enman at left rear and Mariah Barden did their part to keep Jones from leaving early. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Old South Church congregants Robin Beck and John Demers-Lidnei sit in front of their respective partners, Patty Henges and Ron Lidnei-Demers, at the Old South Church booth at Farmington’s LGBTQ+ Pride Festival Saturday, June 25. Old South Church was one of the few “open and affirming” churches for LGBTQ+ people in the area. Beck said it was important to make sure all people feel welcome. Franklin Journal file photo
Farmington Pride attendees march down Main Street with signs and chants advocating for gun control, abortion rights and queer rights during the town’s first LGBTQ+ Pride March and Festival Saturday, June 25. Attendees said the pride festivities sent messages of resiliency and strength at time when LGBTQ+ and women’s rights were at risk across America. Franklin Journal file photo
Gov. Janet Mills took a tour of the Western Maine Gateways Project in downtown Kingfield, Tuesday, June 14. Mills said the project, which would revitalize downtown Kingfield’s roadways and sidewalks, was important because it was helping preserve the culture of small-town Maine. Franklin Journal file photo
Stacey Augustine, a kindergarten teacher at W.G. Mallett School in Farmington, was selected as the Maine Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year. Franklin Journal file photo
Boy Scout Camaeron Fails of New Sharon and Legionnaire Andrew Goodridge stand at attention in Meetinghouse Park in Farmington May 30. Fails had just placed a wreath at the World War II Honor Roll during Memorial Day services. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
From left, sisters Edith and Olivia Soule have fun on the swings at Kineowatha Park in Wilton. Edith, 7, “loves that there’s all different things to play with.” Franklin Journal file photo
Loading....
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Copy Link
Email
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.