FARMINGTON — With more snow to come as the winter season rolls on, Mainers are ready to enjoy the fresh powder with their canine companions. As we bundle up and pack on the layers, dogs are often left to their own devices as they brave the cold.

It is a common belief that dogs are much more capable of handling the cold due to their fur coats, but that is only partly true. Factors such as body weight, size and type of fur are key in determining whether your dog is safe in the snow.

Most dog breeds can enjoy the cold weather without much issue, but once the temperature drops below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, this is where many dogs will begin to experience discomfort. For smaller dogs, dogs with thin coats or dogs that are old, young or sick, they should not be left outside for too long when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.

Breeds with thick coats, such as Siberian huskies, Alaskan malamutes, chow chows, and Old English sheepdogs, stand a much better chance in lower temperatures than breeds with thinner coats, like the boxers, Dalmatians, and greyhounds.

While breeds with thinner fur make for an easier time with grooming, in the wintertime they do very little in protecting dogs from the bitter cold. If you have a breed with a thinner coat of fur, try investing in dog sweaters, coats, and jackets.

These will add an additional layer for dogs to stay warm as well as allow the opportunity to accessorize your dog. They can be purchased in a variety of sizes and colors and in different materials depending on the level of warmth your dog will need.

For those that are savvy with yarn, you can even make your own. Patterns are easily available online and while wool or cotton yarn are popular choices, rover.com recommends using acrylic yarn for its water-resistance and durability [from chewing or ripping].

Smaller breeds, like pugs, terriers, Chihuahuas, and dachshunds are especially vulnerable to the colder weather due to their size. Even smaller breeds with thick fur, like Pomeranians and Shih Tzu’s, are going to get cold quickly. Jackets and coats are key for these breeds, but also layers will help them hold in heat when you are planning on being outdoors for an extended period.

Jackets, coats, and sweaters are not the only things to consider when keeping your dog warm. Their paws, snout and ears will lose heat quickly. When engaging in outdoor activities, pay attention to their body heat by feeling their ears or snout to gauge when it’s time to head inside for warmth.

For paws especially, things like petroleum jelly or mushers wax will help prevent frostbite when walking through snow, but also will help keep salt rocks from getting into their paws when walking on salted ground. When coming in from a walk, use a small hand towel to clean off their paws of anything that may irritate them.

Finally, it can be helpful to give your dog a little extra food in the wintertime to account for the extra energy burned, but make sure to monitor their feeding habits and make sure they aren’t eating more than is necessary. While the extra calories may be helpful, this could lead to problems with weight and other health issues.

With these tips in mind, your furry friend will be able to enjoy the snowy season and join in on the winter fun while staying warm.

