• Martin Gerding, 40, Windham, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Dec. 12, in Cumberland County, $100 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Philip A. Marin, 24, Jay, warrant unpaid fine, warrant operating under the influence, Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Jay, personal recognizance, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Kaitlin E. Davis, 27, Jay, driving to endanger, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Wilton, $1,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Jessica M. Powers, 39, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Dec. 15, in Wilton, $50 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Grayhem D. Pinkham, 22, Avon, domestic violence assault, Saturday, Dec. 12, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Timber F. Devine, 23, Anson, operating under the influence, Monday, Dec. 19, in Kingfield, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joshua R. Doody, 32, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, driving to endanger, Monday, Dec. 19, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Tanya L. Meisner, 39, Chesterville, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Dawn E. Faircloth, 32, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Kennebec County, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Sherice L. Pillsbury, 34, Farmington warrant failure to appear, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• James P. Hopper, 43, Farmington, operating under the influence, Thursday, Dec. 22, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jason D. Masterman, 47, Wilton, violation condition of release, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession scheduled drugs, Thursday, Dec. 22, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Wendy Moody, 46, Augusta, warrant failure to appear, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Friday, Dec. 23, in Farmington, $1,000 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Eli M. Violette, 25, Farmington, operating under the influence, Friday, Dec. 23, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Willow S. Lewis, 21, Jay, violation condition of release, Saturday, Dec. 24, in Farmington, $2,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

