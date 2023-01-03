On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Max Pratt shows how his gingerbread man trap works at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Third grade students had studied the six simple machines, used what they had learned to create the traps, then demonstrated how the traps worked to family members and others. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
JAY — Study of a unit on the six simple machines ended with Spruce Mountain Elementary School third grade students using what they had learned to create one of a kind devices.
Christmas lights and garlands adorn a gingerbread man trap seen Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The six machines students had been studying were lever, pulley, inclined plane, screw, wedge, and the wheel and axle.
Jessica Nelson is seen with the gingerbread man trap she created Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Third grade students were tasked with making a trap using the simple machines they had been studying in class. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
On Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, students eagerly waited to show family, friends, and classmates the gingerbread man trap they had crafted. The resulting traps were as individualized as the students themselves.
Oakley Fortenbacker sits near the gingerbread man trap he made using LEGOs Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Pulleys and levers were the most commonly used simple machines chosen for the traps. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Many of the traps were made with cardboard as the base. Jessica Nelson’s trap featured wooden parts painted white or green. Oakley Fortenbacker used a variety of LEGOs to develop his colorful design. Wrapping paper, garlands, lights and lots of candy were other materials used to embellish many of the traps.
Tucker Cyr is seen with his gingerbread man trap Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. He used Hershey candy bars, a green lollipop and a “not a trap” sign to lure gingerbread men into the trap he made after learning about simple machines. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
When asked, students spoke of the simple machines used in their trap. They also had fun demonstrating how their trap worked.
