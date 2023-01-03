JAY — Study of a unit on the six simple machines ended with Spruce Mountain Elementary School third grade students using what they had learned to create one of a kind devices.

The six machines students had been studying were lever, pulley, inclined plane, screw, wedge, and the wheel and axle.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, students eagerly waited to show family, friends, and classmates the gingerbread man trap they had crafted. The resulting traps were as individualized as the students themselves.

Many of the traps were made with cardboard as the base. Jessica Nelson’s trap featured wooden parts painted white or green. Oakley Fortenbacker used a variety of LEGOs to develop his colorful design. Wrapping paper, garlands, lights and lots of candy were other materials used to embellish many of the traps.

When asked, students spoke of the simple machines used in their trap. They also had fun demonstrating how their trap worked.

